Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row

'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:14s - Published < > Embed
'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row

'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row

An outfit called Jamia Coordination Committee posted a video on Twitter.

The outfit claimed that it was video footage from Jamia varsity library.

JCC claimed that the video was from Dec 15, 2019 when police had entered Jamia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maliktaqijwad

Malik Muhammad TAQI RT @TRTWorldNow: Indian police release new video in response to accusations of brutality against students. Nayla Khwaja, a student at Jamia… 7 minutes ago

emzee001

emzee ایمزی RT @UmarKhalidJNU: Delhi Police showing their 'bravery' by beating up students studying inside Jamia library. Two months later, CCTV foot… 8 minutes ago

Being_SyedFaraz

Syed Faraz RT @InamUlHaque02: Jamia student offering Namaz in Mandir Marg police station. They were detained from Tamil Nadu Bhavan for protesting aga… 47 minutes ago

iamdakhni

Sajid Abdul Ghaffar RT @warispathan: Height of brutality unleashed by the Police in Jamia today....Even a physically handicapped student was not spared....No w… 1 hour ago

AliG_Student

Shaikh_Tabish RT @ladeedafarzana: Look at the police brutality. At the jamia reading room. Extended video footage. The police is behaving to the student… 1 hour ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Indian police release new video in response to accusations of brutality against students. Nayla Khwaja, a student a… https://t.co/71t5x4ldUK 1 hour ago

CoolProudIndia1

CoolProudIndian2.0 RT @IndianExpress: #JamiaProtests | Shayyan Mujeeb who suffered injuries on both his legs due to the alleged police brutality inside the li… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.