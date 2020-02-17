ISU Missouri St

Hello and welcome back.

Three weeks from now the missouri valley conference will crown a champion over in st.

Louis.

Until then, the indiana state men's basketball team needs to string as many wins together as possible to improve their seeding in the mvc tournament known as arch madness.

After dropping two games on the road, isu is hoping the hulman center will help them get back on track against missouri state.

1st half, sycamores struggling from behind the arc when the young man from cloverdale knocks down the turn around three.

Trees trail by 5.

Final seconds of the half, christian williams sprinting down the floor, he's already got one buzzer beater on his resume.

Make that two buzzer beaters!

Isu trails 38-31 at the half.

2nd half now, isu gets going offensively as jordan barnes knocks down the three.

The senior had 14.

A couple of possessions later, tre williams kicks out to chrisitan for the three before the buzzer and it drops.

C-will lead isu with 15 points.

Sycamores offense is humming right along now as jake laravia sends this one home with some authority.

Isu trails by four with just under 11 to go.

But for the first time this season, the sycamores can't pull off the comeback at home.

Missouri state pulls away from isu in the final six minutes and takes this one 71-58.

After the game, sycamore players and coach lansing agreed the effort wasn't there down the stretch.

<i'm really upset with how we finished.

Weither you win or lose or how hard you play and compete.

We didn't play well, but i at least thought we fought like crazy but that last five or six minutes...it might be me, it might be because i'm emotional because i'm upset with how we played, but you don't end games like that.

I don't care if you're down twenty or up twenty.

So, i'm a little disgusted and embarassed by that and i apologize to our fans.

We played them harder at their place then we did at home.

It should never really be like that.

We came down towards the end, our body language showed it.

We just gave up and stopped playing.

That's not us, it's not our