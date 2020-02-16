Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus

Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus

Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus

What would you do if you suddenly had a whole lot of extra money?

That is the situation the state of Minnesota finds itself in with a $1.3 billion surplus, Esme Murphy reports (1:56).

WCCO 4 News at 10 – February 16, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

723Magnus

-- @melissahortman spend the money on student transportation for #McKinneyVento Act. Rents are increasing so fast maki… https://t.co/arvQtA5PNl 2 hours ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @WCCO: Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus https://t.co/IxYXLl4bLQ htt… 5 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus… https://t.co/LuwiOTjcss 7 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Talking Points: House Speaker Melissa Hortman Weighs In On What To Do With Minnesota's Budget Surplus… https://t.co/ubNzfelPC1 12 hours ago

IndivisibleMNLo

Indivisible MNLeg RT @esmemurphy: Tonight on @wcco 10pm with Anchor @lizcollin : My Talking Points segment with Mn House Speaker @melissahortman - her argume… 16 hours ago

esmemurphy

esme murphy Tonight on @wcco 10pm with Anchor @lizcollin : My Talking Points segment with Mn House Speaker @melissahortman - he… https://t.co/KgfUwhiBY9 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Speaker Melissa Hortman Joins Esme Murphy In Studio [Video]House Speaker Melissa Hortman Joins Esme Murphy In Studio

On Sunday, House Speaker Melissa Hortman stopped by WCCO to discuss the 2020 legislative session and more (4:53). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Feb. 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.