Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

20-year-old Just Sam from Harlem, NY, who makes her living singing on the subway, brings some nerves, a lot of emotion, and a whole lot more talent to her audition.

With the judges support, she nails her second song - 'Rise Up' by Audra Day - and earns her Golden Ticket.

Watch American Idol SUNDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

Watch full episodes of American Idol online at ABC.

Stream An Emotional Audition From Just Sam instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GwenPo

Gwen Porea RT @mjsbigblog: WATCH: Just Sam from the projects performs an emotional audition in front of the judges. #AmericanIdol premieres on Sunday… 3 days ago

mjsbigblog

mjsbigblog WATCH: Just Sam from the projects performs an emotional audition in front of the judges. #AmericanIdol premieres on… https://t.co/fgVKKAsJc3 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.