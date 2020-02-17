An Emotional Audition From Just Sam

20-year-old Just Sam from Harlem, NY, who makes her living singing on the subway, brings some nerves, a lot of emotion, and a whole lot more talent to her audition.

With the judges support, she nails her second song - 'Rise Up' by Audra Day - and earns her Golden Ticket.

