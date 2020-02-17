Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women, silences 'sexists'| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women, silences 'sexists'| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women, silences 'sexists'| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women, silences 'sexists'| OneIndia News

India has rejected UN mediation offer with Pakistan again; Police release 'uncut' version of Jamia violence footage; SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women; Telangana will become 6th state to pass resolution against CAA; Panic buying of toilet rolls sparks shortages in Hong Kong and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

i_amdinesh

Dinesh Sharma Dr @Swamy39 ji SC Orders Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women in Army, Ensure Equal Footing in Appointmen… https://t.co/0xKLVN5VWQ 19 minutes ago

tripuranewslive

tripuranewslive.com SC Orders Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women in Army, Ensure Equal Footing in Appointments… https://t.co/T0XYNb4PKr 23 minutes ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR SC Orders Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women in Army, Ensure Equal Footing in Appointments https://t.co/ugnUhiS6aP 28 minutes ago

UngenderTalks

Ungender Legal Advisory SC orders the army to grant permanent commission to women within three months, rejecting the stereotype that only w… https://t.co/idLR2QJMMM 29 minutes ago

manzurali

منظور علی Manzur Ali RT @DrJwalaG: SC Orders Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women in Army, Ensure Equal Footing in Appointments . Women in the Army is… 33 minutes ago

collamba

COL LAMBA(one man army ) The SC on February 17, directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within 3… https://t.co/1d8m2t5TjI 36 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol The SC bench said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required… https://t.co/IwCYYo2mpY 57 minutes ago

Govtjobinfo4u

Government job info Supreme Court orders to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army https://t.co/L9l7PbU6Rj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News [Video]British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News

British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News [Video]SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.