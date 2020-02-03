Global  

EMERALD RUN movie clip

EMERALD RUN movie clip - Plot synopsis: A Desperate man gets involved in a risky plan to smuggle emeralds across the Mexican border in order to save his daughter's life.

When the deal goes awry and he is left for dead.

Director: Eric Etebari Writers: Anthony Caruso, Marialisa Caruso Stars: Steven Williams, Michael Paré, John Schneider Genre: Adventure
EMERALD ACTION movie clip [Video]EMERALD ACTION movie clip

EMERALD ACTION movie clip - Plot synopsis: John Thomas ventures on a desert excursion orchestrated by his questionably righteous father in law. Though reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:07Published

