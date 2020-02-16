Donald Trump laps Daytona circuit in the Beast

Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to Nascar and its fans on Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately for Mr Trump, the weather did not cooperate.

After two lengthy rain delays, the first only moments after Mr Trump’s arrival, the race was postponed due to rain for the first time since 2012, and was rescheduled for Monday.