Donald Trump laps Daytona circuit in the Beast

Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to Nascar and its fans on Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately for Mr Trump, the weather did not cooperate.

After two lengthy rain delays, the first only moments after Mr Trump’s arrival, the race was postponed due to rain for the first time since 2012, and was rescheduled for Monday.
Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in the presidential...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOX

President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOXThe 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, lands at Daytona International Speedway....
FOX Sports - Published


