|
Watch: Seat reserved for a deity in Kashi Mahakal Express, Owaisi responds
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Seat reserved for a deity in Kashi Mahakal Express, Owaisi responds
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Prime Minister over a mini temple in the Kashi Mahakal Express.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reminded the Prime Minister's Office about the Preamble of the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News
|This is the third private train, being given the name of Kashi Mahakal Express, that is being billed...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this