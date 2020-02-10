Global  

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict.

The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes.

The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to physiological limitations and psychological barriers that the Army units may have against a woman in a commanding role.
