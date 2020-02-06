England v Ireland Women's Preview

SJ McArdle RT @Womens6Nations: Both looking to remain unbeaten in this year's #WomensSixNations, @EnglandRugby welcome @IrishRugby to Doncaster 🤜💥🤛 W… 15 minutes ago

Craig O' Sullivan RT @IrishRugby: #IrelandWomen The stage is set for a mouth-watering @Women6Nations top of the table clash, with Ireland relishing the pros… 19 minutes ago

Women's Six Nations Both looking to remain unbeaten in this year's #WomensSixNations, @EnglandRugby welcome @IrishRugby to Doncaster 🤜💥… https://t.co/ZOQsedHoAD 51 minutes ago

Irish Rugby #IrelandWomen The stage is set for a mouth-watering @Women6Nations top of the table clash, with Ireland relishing… https://t.co/feubSweise 2 hours ago

Fine Gael & Fianna Fail Delenda Est RT @rugby_ie: 'We've got a theme this week in challenging ourselves to be world-class.' https://t.co/14UvwId1sy 2 hours ago

The42.ie Rugby 'We've got a theme this week in challenging ourselves to be world-class.' https://t.co/14UvwId1sy 2 hours ago

The42.ie Ireland will take on the defending Six Nations champions England later today. https://t.co/oKxfhOZDx9 2 hours ago