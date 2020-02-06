Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > England v Ireland Women's Preview

England v Ireland Women's Preview

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 07:00s - Published < > Embed
England v Ireland Women's Preview

England v Ireland Women's Preview

James Gemmell previews England v Ireland with England Fly-half Katy Daley-McLean.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SJMcArdle

SJ McArdle RT @Womens6Nations: Both looking to remain unbeaten in this year's #WomensSixNations, @EnglandRugby welcome @IrishRugby to Doncaster 🤜💥🤛 W… 15 minutes ago

Sully_UTC

Craig O' Sullivan RT @IrishRugby: #IrelandWomen The stage is set for a mouth-watering @Women6Nations top of the table clash, with Ireland relishing the pros… 19 minutes ago

Womens6Nations

Women's Six Nations Both looking to remain unbeaten in this year's #WomensSixNations, @EnglandRugby welcome @IrishRugby to Doncaster 🤜💥… https://t.co/ZOQsedHoAD 51 minutes ago

IrishRugby

Irish Rugby #IrelandWomen The stage is set for a mouth-watering @Women6Nations top of the table clash, with Ireland relishing… https://t.co/feubSweise 2 hours ago

Lamhfada

Fine Gael & Fianna Fail Delenda Est RT @rugby_ie: 'We've got a theme this week in challenging ourselves to be world-class.' https://t.co/14UvwId1sy 2 hours ago

rugby_ie

The42.ie Rugby 'We've got a theme this week in challenging ourselves to be world-class.' https://t.co/14UvwId1sy 2 hours ago

The42_ie

The42.ie Ireland will take on the defending Six Nations champions England later today. https://t.co/oKxfhOZDx9 2 hours ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Women's Six Nations Preview: England Women v Ireland Women - Rugby Union News https://t.co/tfYuWZrr0u https://t.co/gJ0geJyQXv 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen [Video]This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen

This Day in History: Elizabeth Becomes Queen February 6, 1952 After a long illness, King George VI of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died in his sleep. Princess Elizabeth — the oldest of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.