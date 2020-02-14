Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox telling him: "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas[sic]".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox telling him: "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas[sic]".

Pete Simson, 37, asked his daughter Pearl, seven, what she thought about her packed lunch that day, once she had returned home from school.

She told him she'd left a note in her lunchbox and he thought it might be a cute thank you note or a lovely drawing.

He was left laughing when he found a note addressed to "DAD" which said: "I NOT Etting my sandwish because I hate hummas[sic]".

Proud dad Pete, from Bristol, said: "Well clearly, she wasn’t a fan on the sandwich I made her!" This footage was filmed on February 13.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 year old left dad a hilarious note in her lunchbox about 'hummas' [Video]7 year old left dad a hilarious note in her lunchbox about 'hummas'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox -- telling him &quot;I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas&quot;. Pete Simson, 37, asked..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:13Published

7 year old left dad a hilarious note in her lunchbox about 'hummas' [Video]7 year old left dad a hilarious note in her lunchbox about 'hummas'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox -- telling him "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas". Pete Simson, 37, asked his daughter Pearl,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.