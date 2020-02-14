Seven-year-old leaves furious note in lunchbox for dad saying she 'hates hummus'

This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox telling him: "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas[sic]".

Pete Simson, 37, asked his daughter Pearl, seven, what she thought about her packed lunch that day, once she had returned home from school.

She told him she'd left a note in her lunchbox and he thought it might be a cute thank you note or a lovely drawing.

He was left laughing when he found a note addressed to "DAD" which said: "I NOT Etting my sandwish because I hate hummas[sic]".

Proud dad Pete, from Bristol, said: "Well clearly, she wasn’t a fan on the sandwich I made her!" This footage was filmed on February 13.