Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir slams award show after Filmfare snub 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:23s - Published Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir slams award show after Filmfare snub Lyricist Manoj Muntashir slammed award show after Filmfare snub. Muntashir is the lyricist behind the song Teri Mitti from Kesari. He took to Twitter after the song lost out the Filmfare to Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aaega.