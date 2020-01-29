Carol of the Bells movie clip - 5th birthday - Yuly Mireles , RJ Mitte

Carol of the Bells movie clip - 5th birthday Plot synopsis: A young man with a troubled past seeks out his biological mother.

His world is turned upside down upon discovering that she is developmentally disabled.

Unable to work through this new discovery on his own, the man's wife takes matters into her own hands forcing her husband to face the truth and heal the past.

Director: Joey Travolta Writer: J.C.

Peterson Stars: Lee Purcell, Andrea F.

Friedman, Yuly Mireles , RJ Mitte Genre: Drama