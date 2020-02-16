Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Caroline Flack: "The media liked her and protected her"

Caroline Flack: "The media liked her and protected her"

Caroline Flack: 'The media liked her and protected her'...
BBC's Nolan slams 'vile underbelly' of social media trolls after Caroline Flack death

BBC's Nolan slams 'vile underbelly' of social media trolls after Caroline Flack deathStephen Nolan has appealed for social media trolling to end in light of the tragic death of TV...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

CPS defended over Caroline Flack court case by ex-chief prosecutor Nasir Afzal

The former Love Island presenter's death has left the showbiz world shocked, sparking an outpouring...
Tamworth Herald - Published


ar50549004

Molly I’ve 100% at least liked a negative tweet about Caroline flack and it’s honestly made me have such a huge look at m… https://t.co/6KPEGBWrJK 2 hours ago

babyfacerosie

rosie RT @sophcampbeII: her death should not and does not absolve her of her actions (and i won’t sit here and pretend i liked caroline flack) bu… 8 hours ago

Diamond1Dingle

DingleDiamond1 RT @kathy_kathys2: I'm totally devasted to hear about the death of Caroline Flack! Such a trouble soul and I really liked her. Hounded by t… 13 hours ago

jodiannee

kate middleton The death of Caroline flack has hit me hard. Tbh I was never really liked her but the fact she saw no way out is awful. Fuck the media 14 hours ago

Crystalbooth23

Blue RT @Ellie_Tytler: All I’m gonna say is that as much as the media is to blame for the horrific treatment of Caroline Flack, so is each and e… 18 hours ago

Ellie_Tytler

Ells ✨🌻 All I’m gonna say is that as much as the media is to blame for the horrific treatment of Caroline Flack, so is each… https://t.co/JsAuHyEZNP 18 hours ago

SlasherTrash

Slasher Trash RT @SlasherTrash: You should all go and take a look at the last few tweets @carolineflack1 liked, back in December. The signs were there… 20 hours ago

i_am_goldbouy

mrAbdur razzaq RT @NiiNiiFC: If you really care about Caroline Flack passing away, say you’re sorry, if you ever liked tweets callin for her to lose her j… 21 hours ago


Caroline Flack: Nick Ferrari questions media's role [Video]Caroline Flack: Nick Ferrari questions media's role

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:00Published

Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute [Video]Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show. Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

