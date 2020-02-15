Global  

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater.

Severe weather conditions over the weekend saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month's worth of rain fell in 48 hours in places.
Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas [Video]Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Emergency services have evacuated residents in flood affected towns and villages in South Wales after Storm Dennis dropped a month's worth of rain in 48 hours.

Flood defences put in place as Britain braces for Storm Dennis [Video]Flood defences put in place as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

Memebers of the British Army have been called in to help preventative efforts in vulnerable areas, as the UK is hit by storm Dennis, which is expected to hit with high winds and heavy rain across..

