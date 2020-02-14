Global  

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.
Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87Harry Gregg has passed away and was seen as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, having bravely...
Daily Star - Published

Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg quite simply the bravest, most principled man I have ever met

The legend of Harry Gregg, his Manchester United and Northern Ireland career, and, of course, Munich,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT



Alposkis

. RT @FullTimeDEVILS: It has been confirmed this morning that Manchester United legend Harry Gregg has passed away. Football great and a tru… 14 seconds ago

Nitemare70

ackers RT @HarryGreggF: It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE, Ha… 1 minute ago

JayCoyle

Jason Coyle A proper legend here. RIP. Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87 https://t.co/uxPhzQ3YgG 1 minute ago

AJBrady_Sports

Anthony Brady RT @ICSHC: Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great, dies aged 87. Via @guardian_sport #sportshistory https://t.co/gORLJhK… 3 minutes ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 - Former Manchester United and Northern Irela… https://t.co/0iWWH02ESR 3 minutes ago

schubertiade14

못된 고양이 톰 / Mischievous Cat Thom the Anarchist RT @AFP_Sport: Tributes flood in for Munich air disaster hero and Manchester United goalkeeping legend Harry Gregg, who has died aged 87 h… 6 minutes ago

SwanstonRobert

Bob Swanston RT @DrAndyPercy: You must have been good when George Best cleaned your boots. Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland great,… 6 minutes ago

DrAndyPercy

Andrew Percy You must have been good when George Best cleaned your boots. Harry Gregg, Manchester United and Northern Ireland… https://t.co/sZvAZeka6X 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch' [Video]'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch'

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch after he died aged 87, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

