Mopar Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 Reveal

Mopar Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 Reveal

Mopar Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 Reveal

The Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world, and seeing one in different flavors is somehow customary now to the nameplate.

However, Jeep wants to show off-roading enthusiasts how it's really done with the introduction of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto Show.

Mopar has done all the dirty work on this limited edition Wrangler, featuring a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) targeted to the off-road enthusiast.
FCA Replay February 14, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of February 10, 2020, include the reveal of a new Mopar Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto show,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published

The new Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Design Preview

The Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world, and seeing one in different flavors is somehow customary now to the nameplate. However, Jeep wants to show off-roading enthusiasts..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:02Published

