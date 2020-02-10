Environment Secretary defends flood response

The Environment Secretary has defended the Government's response to the flooding caused by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara.

George Eustice confirmed that the Bellwin scheme had been activated, providing emergency financial assistance to local authorities and a thousand Environment Agency staff have been deployed to assist affected communities.

Report by Etemadil.

