Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rebel Wilson > Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles

Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film rolesRebel Wilson wants to "transition" into more dramatic film roles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rocketnews1

Rocketnews Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles - Herald-Mail Media Rebel Wilson wants to "transition… https://t.co/EWuX2dLidf 1 week ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles - Rebel Wilson wants to "transition" into more dramatic… https://t.co/6CcwH0AF3k 1 week ago

Rocketnews1

Rocketnews Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles - https://t.co/5IDdkL1RdN Rebel Wilson wants to "tran… https://t.co/0lEVxdffx8 1 week ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles #RebelWilson #Cats #CatsMovie #JoJoRabbit… https://t.co/twAZKAYU8E 1 week ago

My_JPA

MyJPA Rebel Wilson wants to 'transition' into dramatic film roles https://t.co/gS1ZE36U09 https://t.co/0pbMpcBBnG 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson didn't worry about causing royal upset [Video]Rebel Wilson didn't worry about causing royal upset

Rebel Wilson wasn't worried about upsetting the royal family at the BAFTA Awards with her joke at the expense of Princes Andrew and Harry.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Rebel Wilson didn't worry about upsetting the Royal family [Video]Rebel Wilson didn't worry about upsetting the Royal family

Rebel Wilson didn't worry about upsetting the Royal family The actress poked fun at Prince Harry, who recently quit royal life alongside his wife Duchess Meghan, at the BAFTAs in front of the Duke and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.