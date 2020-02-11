Music news From Music News - Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage https://t.co/HStfipqynn #musicnews 11 hours ago

Galih Sebastian Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage The couple wed in 2016. https://t.co/nvTaI4bcs4 12 hours ago

Charles Myrick -CEO Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage https://t.co/cnFnJdbCQr 14 hours ago

BMX Entertainment C Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage 15 hours ago

Charles Myrick -CEO Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage https://t.co/0oOA2PiMfg 15 hours ago

Entertainment News Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage https://t.co/mFASsY0DNT #Music 17 hours ago

Music Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage #Music https://t.co/yyLSnwCWpZ 17 hours ago