Olly Murs remembers former crush Caroline Flack in emotional tribute 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published Olly Murs remembers former crush Caroline Flack in emotional tribute Olly Murs has poured out his heart following the s*icide of his former X Factor co-host, Caroline Flack.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Olly Murs shares touching Caroline Flack tribute: My kids will know you Olly Murs has said that his children and his grandchildren will know about Caroline Flack as he paid...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like