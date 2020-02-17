Global  

Loinclothed men brave cold for Japan's 'naked festival'

About 10,000 Japanese men clad only in loincloths braved freezing temperatures to pack into a temple at the weekend and scramble in the dark for lucky wooden talismans tossed into the crowd, in a ritual that dates back more than 500 years.
The highlight of the raucous day-long 'Hadaka Matsuri' festival came at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, when the lights went out and a priest threw bundles of twigs and two lucky sticks, each about 20-cm (8-inch) -long, among the participants.

That set off a 30-minute tussle for the sticks, coveted as symbols of good fortune and prosperity, although most men escaped with just a few cuts and bruises, in contrast to past occasions, when some have been crushed to death.

"Once a year, at the coldest time in February, we wrap ourselves in just a loincloth to be a man," said 55-year-old Yasuhiko Tokuyama, the president of a regional electronics firm.




