Monday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Presidents' Day 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:00s - Published Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Monday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Presidents' Day LOT OF ATTENTION THERE, A CUTOUT OF THE PRESIDENT, ASROCKY.TIME RIGHT NOW, A 07:00.HOW ARE WE LOOKING SO FAR?GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING, IT ISPRESIDENT'S DAY, ACTUALLYLOOKS REAL NICE OUT THERE.A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE OFF,THAT'S FOR SURE.ABSOLUTELY, IF YOU WERE ONEOF THE LUCKY ONES WHO HAVETHREE DAY WEEKENDS TODAY WILLBE THE ICING ON TOP AS THEYSAY, BECAUSE STILL DEALINGWITH SUNSHINE, STILL MILD OUTTHERE, TEMPERATURES WILL BEREALLY COMFORTABLE THISAFTERNOON.AND THEN, FOR THE START OF THEWORK WEEK, FOR MANY PEOPLE, WEARE ACTUALLY LOOKING AT SOMERAIN MOVING IN.BUT TELL YOU WHAT, COMPARED TOLAST WEEK, THIS WEEK IS GOINGTO BE REALLY NICE AND SOMESOMEWHAT QUIET.ALL WE DEALING WITH IS RAINFOR TOMORROW.THAT'S IT.IT IS JUST NOTHING BUT DRYAIR, LITTLE CHILLY, HERE ANDTHERE, BUT NOT TOO BAD.RIGHT NOW WE ARE LOOKING ATJUST CLOUD COVER ACROSS THEDELAWARE VALLEY.THE CLOUDS WILL CONTINUE TOCLEAR OVER THE NEXT SEVERALHOURS.TEMPERATURES AT THE MOMENT INPHILLY, RIGHT AROUND38 DEGREES.UPPER 30S IN MILLVILLE, ASWELL.UPPER 30S FROM ATLANTIC CITYDOWN TOWARD WILDWOOD.MOUNT POCONO STILL SITTING INTHE UPPER 20S, A WE HEADTOWARD ERR ON THIS AFTERNOON,TEMPERATURES RE BONDING, IT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New York Weather: 2/17 Monday Morning Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. It will be quite a nice President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth. Temps will reach the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50. The warmest day of the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47Published 1 hour ago Forecast: Areas of fog possible this morning with temperatures in the 60s Areas of fog this morning with mild lows in the 60s. A few inland showers this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:03Published 1 hour ago