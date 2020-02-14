Sarah Jessica Parker remembers late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
4 minutes ago < > Embed
Sarah Jessica Parker remembers late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen, following news the star had passed.
Recent related news from verified sources
Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to her late Sex & the City co-star Lynn Cohen. The 54-year-old... Just Jared - Published 1 day ago Also reported by • AceShowbiz • WorldNews
Lynn Cohen, a Broadway star who also appeared in "Sex and the City," has died at age 86, Fox News has... FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • E! Online • WorldNews • Mid-Day • CBC.ca
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources