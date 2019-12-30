Global  

Close-up of oddly beautiful angora cat with green AND blue eyes

Close-up of oddly beautiful angora cat with green AND blue eyes

Close-up of oddly beautiful angora cat with green AND blue eyes

This adorable cat showcases its contrasting blue and green eyes.

The fascinating feline lives in the city of Bukittinggi, Indonesia with a condition called heterochromia iridis which causes each eye to vary in colour.

The footage was recorded on Monday (February 17).
