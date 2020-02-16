Global  

Taapsee is no 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana'

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

But it's her witty reply to the "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana" comment that's winning hearts.
