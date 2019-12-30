Global  

Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation!

Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation!

Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation!

Join them for the 6th Annual Kettlebell Swing-A-Thon benefitting critically ill children.

That event is Sunday, February 23 from 9 a.m.

Until 12 p.m.

At 39 Minute Workout in Ellicott City.
Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation!

GOOD MORNING TO THE CASCARES FOUNDATION.

JOIN THEMFOR THE 6TH ANNUAL KETTLEBELLSWIN━ ━THON BENEFITTINGCRITICALLY ILL CHILDREN.

THATEVENT IS THIS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY23RD FROM 9 IN THE MORNINGUNTIL NOON AT 39 MINUTEWORKOUT IN ELLICOTT CITY.

WEWANT TO SEE YOUR SHOUT OUT.GET TOGETHER WITH YOUR GROUP,TEAM OR CLASS, RECORD A SHOUTOUT AND EMAIL IT TO LAUREN DOTCOOK AT WMAR DOT C




