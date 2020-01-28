Kathy Bates helps Sam Rockwell's mum get correct cancer treatment 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Kathy Bates helps Sam Rockwell's mum get correct cancer treatment Sam Rockwell will forever be grateful to Kathy Bates, because one of her lymphedema public service announcements helped his mum get the correct diagnosis for her health woes.

Kathy Bates' Cancer PSA Helps Sam Rockwell's Mother Get Correct Diagnosis Driven by her own experience with lymphedema, the 'Misery' star teams up with Center for Disease...

