This gruesome necromorph makeup tutorial will give you nightmares

If you're squeamish, you may want to look away now!

Slovenian make-up artist demonstrates how to create a brutal necromorph from the survival horror video game, Dead Space.

This tutorial takes you through the process of creating a prosthetic jaw, fangs and fleshy texture using only foil and liquid latex, before finishing the look with heaps of realistic fake blood.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The creation of this SFX makeup took about 12 hours.

10 hours of preparation in 2 days and 2 hours of application on the face.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would one day create something like this ... "To date, this makeup is one of the toughest and most physically exhausting I've ever tried to create."