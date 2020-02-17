Global  

This gruesome necromorph makeup tutorial will give you nightmares

This gruesome necromorph makeup tutorial will give you nightmares

This gruesome necromorph makeup tutorial will give you nightmares

If you're squeamish, you may want to look away now!

Slovenian make-up artist demonstrates how to create a brutal necromorph from the survival horror video game, Dead Space.
This gruesome necromorph makeup tutorial will give you nightmares

If you're squeamish, you may want to look away now!

Slovenian make-up artist demonstrates how to create a brutal necromorph from the survival horror video game, Dead Space.

This tutorial takes you through the process of creating a prosthetic jaw, fangs and fleshy texture using only foil and liquid latex, before finishing the look with heaps of realistic fake blood.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The creation of this SFX makeup took about 12 hours.

10 hours of preparation in 2 days and 2 hours of application on the face.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would one day create something like this ... "To date, this makeup is one of the toughest and most physically exhausting I've ever tried to create."




