Wladimir Klitschko backs Fury in upcoming Wilder bout

Wladimir Klitschko says that he hopes Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder in this weekend's heavily anticipated rematch between the two heavyweights -filmed at 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin.
