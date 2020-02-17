Global  

Dad-of-Two Who Lost Arm in Afghanistan Becomes First Veteran to Receive 3D Printed, Multi-grip Bionic Arm

He says the “Hero Arm” has given him a new lease on life.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
