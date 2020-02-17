Dad-of-Two Who Lost Arm in Afghanistan Becomes First Veteran to Receive 3D Printed, Multi-grip Bionic Arm 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published Dad-of-Two Who Lost Arm in Afghanistan Becomes First Veteran to Receive 3D Printed, Multi-grip Bionic Arm He says the “Hero Arm” has given him a new lease on life. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.