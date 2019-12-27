Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Devastating fire captured on camera in Chilean city of Iquique

Devastating fire captured on camera in Chilean city of Iquique

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:09s - Published < > Embed
Devastating fire captured on camera in Chilean city of Iquique

Devastating fire captured on camera in Chilean city of Iquique

Check out this footage of a massive fire in the city of Iquique in Chile.

Credit: Efrain Videla Twitter: @efrainleandro
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive fire breaks out in Iquique, Chile [Video]Massive fire breaks out in Iquique, Chile

A massive fire broke out in the city of Iquique in Chile. Wow! Credit/Twitter: @Rommanet

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Massive Chile wildfire destroys about 200 homes [Video]Massive Chile wildfire destroys about 200 homes

More than 245 homes have been destroyed and 700 people left destitute after a forest fire tore through a low-income area of the Chilean seaside city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.