Adele reveals new album is coming in September

Adele reveals new album is coming in September

Adele reveals new album is coming in September

Adele told attendees at a party to celebrate the wedding of former Maccabees star Hugo White and his wife that she is going to release her new album in September.
Adele tells wedding guests to 'expect my album in September'

Singer released her last album, '25', in 2015
Adele Performs at Wedding Party and Announces New Album

The 'Hello' crooner surprises wedding guests that include stars Robert Emms and Florence Welch with a...
