Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands.

The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings still in place for the region.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Environment Secretary defends flood response [Video]Environment Secretary defends flood response

The Environment Secretary has defended the Government's response to the flooding caused by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara. George Eustice confirmed that the Bellwin scheme had been activated, providing..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:37Published

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas [Video]Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

