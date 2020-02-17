2 homes collapse near TN river 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 2 homes collapse near TN river 2 homes near the Tennessee River in Hardin County collapsed because of a landslide. No one was hurt. 0

RIVER.A FIRE DEPARTMENT CAPTURED THEMOMENT - THE FIRST HOUSE FELLON SATURDAY NIGHT.YOU CAN SEE SPARKS FLYING WHENTHE HOME STARTED FALLING.AND HERE'S A LOOK AT THEAFTERMATH.THE SECOND HOME WAS SWEPT INTOTHE RIVER BY SUNDAYAFTERNOON...ACCORDING TO THE HARDIN COUNTYFIRE DEPARTMENT - NO ONE WASHURT.





