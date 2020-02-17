Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 homes collapse near TN river

2 homes collapse near TN river

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
2 homes collapse near TN river

2 homes collapse near TN river

2 homes near the Tennessee River in Hardin County collapsed because of a landslide.

No one was hurt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2 homes collapse near TN river

RIVER.A FIRE DEPARTMENT CAPTURED THEMOMENT - THE FIRST HOUSE FELLON SATURDAY NIGHT.YOU CAN SEE SPARKS FLYING WHENTHE HOME STARTED FALLING.AND HERE'S A LOOK AT THEAFTERMATH.THE SECOND HOME WAS SWEPT INTOTHE RIVER BY SUNDAYAFTERNOON...ACCORDING TO THE HARDIN COUNTYFIRE DEPARTMENT - NO ONE WASHURT.A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL...IN CALIFORNIA...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.