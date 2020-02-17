Dad becomes first military veteran to receive a 3D-printed multi-grip 'bionic arm'

Global  

A British army veteran who lost an arm while serving in Afghanistan has become the first serviceman in the world to receive a 3D-printed multi-grip &apos;Hero Arm&apos;.

Darren &apos;Daz&apos; Fuller lost his right hand and forearm a decade ago when a friendly mortar in Helmand Province inexplicably misfired and struck him.

The 43-year-old says recovering from the trauma was &quot;immensely difficult&quot; but that he is experiencing a &quot;new lease of life&quot; after being fitted with the &quot;incredible&quot; bionic arm.
