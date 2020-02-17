Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DNC has potential to showcase more modern, diverse Milwaukee

DNC has potential to showcase more modern, diverse Milwaukee

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
DNC has potential to showcase more modern, diverse Milwaukee

DNC has potential to showcase more modern, diverse Milwaukee

This summer's Democratic National Convention, which is expected to draw 50-thousand people to Milwaukee, is an important branding opportunity for the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeteZervakisTV

Pete Zervakis ICYMI this morning on @tmj4: #DNC2020 spotlight could showcase a more diverse Milwaukee than what the country expec… https://t.co/umw3ffH6RM 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.