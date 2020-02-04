Global  

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Queen guitarist Brian May has admitted the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig felt "quite like" the band's iconic Live Aid show.
Queen and Adam Lambert repeat 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire concert in Australia

Adam Lambert joined Queen to reprise the band’s 1985 Live Aid set for the first time ever at a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Adam Lambert & Queen Revive Live Aid Spirit, Australian Talent Shines at Fire Fight Australia Concert

SYDNEY -- Australia is in the midst of a crisis. With the government unwilling to offer either moral...
Billboard.com - Published


