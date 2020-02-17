Adoption fees waived today

Holly Cuciz RT @ARFtweets: At twelve years old, Pumpkin is ready to settle down and find true love. Are you his perfect match? Remember, all adoption f… 2 days ago

worm @ 💙 fe3h but only for ashe 💙 RT @sdhumane: All adoption fees for adult animals are waived today thanks to Keith Guilbault, CEO of @qdoba Mexican Eats! We have so many a… 2 days ago

Berks ARL We have a shelter full of kittens, cats and dogs waiting to find their Valentine! And thanks to Fetchin' Pooch Groo… https://t.co/jplcEAXWWo 2 days ago

San Diego Humane Society All adoption fees for adult animals are waived today thanks to Keith Guilbault, CEO of @qdoba Mexican Eats! We have… https://t.co/LRtvtMM1T4 2 days ago

ARF At twelve years old, Pumpkin is ready to settle down and find true love. Are you his perfect match? Remember, all a… https://t.co/YSGmIBueZM 3 days ago

dPlunkett 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @austinanimals: We're CLOSED today for training! They say romance happens when you least expect it, but here's a love story you can put… 5 days ago

Austin Animal Center We're CLOSED today for training! They say romance happens when you least expect it, but here's a love story you ca… https://t.co/IDJGYfeP8Q 5 days ago