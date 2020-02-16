Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Early voting enters day 3

Early voting enters day 3

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Early voting enters day 3

Early voting enters day 3

The state of Nevada is entering day 3 of the early voting period for the Nevada Democratic Caucus.

More than 18,000 people have participated so far.

Sean DeLancey reporting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the Nevada caucus works [Video]How the Nevada caucus works

NEVADA — After Iowa and New Hampshire comes the third nominating contest for the Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada, the "First of the West." Here's all you need to know about the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus [Video]Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus

NEWS: 11,800 people voted on day one of the state's first ever caucus early voting period.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.