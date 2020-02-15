Global  

Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company

Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company

Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company

Johnny Depp filed a petition on Friday to quash a subpoena filed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which would force The Weinstein Company to turn over details on the actor's dealings with Harvey Weinstein.
