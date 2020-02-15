Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company Johnny Depp filed a petition on Friday to quash a subpoena filed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which would force The Weinstein Company to turn over details on the actor's dealings with Harvey Weinstein.