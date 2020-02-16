Press Pass - 2/16/20



Tweets about this OldCoastie RT @BrianKarem: I sued @realDonaldTrump . They lost. I got my pass back. They appealed. We will be back in court n 3/23/2020. @BoutrousTed… 2 minutes ago Jail the Bastards-1776 Nationalist RT @darhar981: Democrat-Controlled VA Government Rejects Northam’s Assault Weapons Ban Rather than pass the bill, a Senate committee voted… 2 minutes ago Grant White RT @jonworth: Why would anyone possibly think Johnson would visit flood hit areas? Irate people would shout at him. Media would cover it.… 5 minutes ago Nanapeegh RT @gyaigyimii: NDC did their press conference near River Pra. Herh 😂😂😂😂😂Ghana be fun pass https://t.co/GV22eqHJPP 12 minutes ago G🇱🇷O✝️D❤️W🙏I✨N😇S RT @AllanBell247: NASCAR live Press Pass in case they give an initial statement on Ryan Newman: https://t.co/X0YetUjDvj #Daytona500 https… 13 minutes ago Donna RT @MaryGraceMedia: NASCAR live Press Pass in case they give an initial statement on Ryan Newman: https://t.co/JOAGipkLDC #Daytona500 16 minutes ago Bill's Towing Update 10:04 PM Monday, February 17, 2020: NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Ste… https://t.co/sCBGTqFGQm 23 minutes ago MrRacingmonster @AshMarSmi That. medical info was released live on press pass. 30 minutes ago