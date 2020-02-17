Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s
At Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

It has been three weeks since Kobe, Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

CNN reports that Hudson belted out a rendition of Donny Hathaway's classic "For All We Know (We May Meet Again)." A picture montage of Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna was projected in the background.
