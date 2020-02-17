"Caroline Flack played the game," says showbiz photographer 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:48s - Published . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "Caroline Flack played the game," says showbiz photographer .





You Might Like

Tweets about this cesca russell RT @Johnroy1984: #loveisland isn’t responsible for Caroline flack’s death. However, 3 days ago it played a game designed to mess with peopl… 1 day ago Johnroy #loveisland isn’t responsible for Caroline flack’s death. However, 3 days ago it played a game designed to mess wit… https://t.co/IVteL8xabW 1 day ago Luke Robson Very sad what happened to Caroline Flack, social media is fucked and probably played a big part in her end game, sh… https://t.co/vdOQPqfvX6 2 days ago