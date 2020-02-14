Nicola Roberts wants to reunite Girls Aloud for anniversary concerts 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published Nicola Roberts wants to reunite Girls Aloud for anniversary concerts Nicola Roberts - who has just been crowned the winner of the first UK series of 'The Masked Singer' - wants to reunite Girls Aloud for their 20th anniversary in 2022. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources EastEnders Celebrates 35 Years On Our Screens | Good Vibes Only This week in the world of entertainment, EastEnders is set to turn thirty-five years old with a sinking ship on the Thames. Plus, Madonna performs even after the iron curtain is dropped on her and.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 14:22Published 3 days ago