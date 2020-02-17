Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months

Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For MonthsCheck out this ghost ship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis: 'Ghost ship' washed up in Cork survived pirate attacks and drifted unmanned across the Atlantic for 17 months

Storm Dennis: 'Ghost ship' washed up in Cork survived pirate attacks and drifted unmanned across the Atlantic for 17 monthsThe 'ghost ship' which washed up on the Cork coast at the height of Storm Dennis boasts a story...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm Dennis

Ghost ship abandoned off Africa in 2018 blown onto Irish coast by Storm DennisAbandoned cargo ship MV Alta was last spotted in the middle of the Atlantic ocean last September.
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

momentumyeovil

Momentum S.Somerset #LabourSocialist / Manifesto Ghost ship spotted on Irish coast after drifting for months: https://t.co/mYmB17jDJC via @AOLdotUK 3 hours ago

Just_Cat1

💜 Cat 💜 'Ghost ship' from African coast washes up on Irish shore following Storm Dennis Mystery surrounds the 77-metre MV… https://t.co/BcemilIV8X 11 hours ago

TroubledMindsR

Troubled Minds Mystery “Ghost Ship” From African Coast Washes Up on Irish Shore: A mysterious 77-meter cargo ship sailing with a T… https://t.co/yYQp9hdL6j 12 hours ago

SDEKenya

SDE.CO.KE A ghost ship with a Tanzanian flag which was spotted floating off the African coast six months ago has washed up on… https://t.co/UscOqGZkLE 13 hours ago

Browndeus

MISS LONDON❤💛💚 RT @nubia_watu: https://t.co/zltTEfciKs - Ghost ship' from African coast washes up on Irish shore following Storm Dennis. Mystery surround… 23 hours ago

nubia_watu

Nubia Watu https://t.co/zltTEfciKs - Ghost ship' from African coast washes up on Irish shore following Storm Dennis. Mystery… https://t.co/no6SKjnpNH 23 hours ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira A ghost ship which was spotted floating off the African coast six months ago has washed up on the Irish shore follo… https://t.co/IYQjePDlwM 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.