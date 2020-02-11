Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Third annual Small Business Day

Third annual Small Business Day

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Third annual Small Business DayThird annual Small Business Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Third annual Small Business Day

STATE CAPITOL FOR THEIRANNUAL SMALL BUSINESS DAY.THEY'LL DISCUSS UPCOMINGBILLS THEY FEEL WOULDNEGATIVELY IMPACT THEM.THESE ISSUES INCLUDE --RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE ANDMANDATORY PAID FAMILY LEAVEFOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS."SMALL BUSINESS DAY" WILLBEGIN AT 2:30 THIS AFTERNOONIN OKLAHOMA CITY.



Recent related news from verified sources

Citizens Bank Hosts Third Annual Small Business Community Champion Award

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens Bank is hosting a contest to award small businesses in four major...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China announces third consecutive day of falling coronavirus infection rate [Video]China announces third consecutive day of falling coronavirus infection rate

Authorities in China have reported a falling rate of coronavirus infections for the third day in a row.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:25Published

Local wedding business throws pop-up weddings on Valentine's Day for couples on a budget [Video]Local wedding business throws pop-up weddings on Valentine's Day for couples on a budget

Local wedding business throws pop-up weddings on Valentine&apos;s Day for couples on a budget

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.