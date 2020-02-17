Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

SpaceX is targeting Monday, February 17 at 10:05 a.m.

EST, or 15:05 UTC, for its fifth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

A backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:42 a.m.

EST, or 14:42 UTC.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX’s two fairing recovery vessels, “Ms. Tree” and “Ms. Chief,” will attempt to recover the two fairing halves.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite count

SpaceX plans Sunday launch from Florida to boost Starlink satellite countOrlando FL (UPI) Mar 14, 2020 SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday morning launch of its sixth cluster of...
Space Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tnc_wrapup

TNC.Network! WATCH LIVE: STARLINK MISSION https://t.co/Q2exqAwkAh https://t.co/g1B2uUf4ZN 2 hours ago

billmorill

REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 SpaceX Block 5 Falcon 9 Starlink Mission launches this Sunday morning March 15, 9:22 a.m. EDT, 13:22 UTC, for the s… https://t.co/7olXNOEsFm 2 hours ago

isoundhunter

Infrasound Hunter RT @ken_kremer: "#SpaceX Poised for Record Setting Liftoff of 1st 5th Launched Falcon 9 on Starlink Mission Sunday March 15: Watch Live/Pad… 4 hours ago

Falcon9Block5

Falcon 9 Block 5 Tune in tomorrow at 7:00 AM EST/ET (4:00 AM PST/PT) for live countdown coverage of #SpaceX's 5th #Starlink Mission!… https://t.co/aONG2p37ip 5 hours ago

_Thinking_Loud

Wednesday Friday Addams RT @JaneidyEve: #SpaceX #Starlink SpaceX will conduct the Starlink-6 mission tomorrow morning -Watch It Live! by @JaneidyEve via @Tesma… 5 hours ago

AuthorandPoet

e. smith sleigh RT @Tesmanian_com: SpaceX will conduct the Starlink-6 mission tomorrow morning -Watch It Live! https://t.co/D5NnYWlW9R https://t.co/QK86qjW… 5 hours ago

Tesmanian_com

Tesmanian.com SpaceX will conduct the Starlink-6 mission tomorrow morning -Watch It Live! https://t.co/D5NnYWlW9R https://t.co/QK86qjWDQd 6 hours ago

ken_kremer

Ken Kremer "#SpaceX Poised for Record Setting Liftoff of 1st 5th Launched Falcon 9 on Starlink Mission Sunday March 15: Watch… https://t.co/8tmcvZMc8a 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit [Video]

SpaceX launches another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket. Space.com reports that the mission lifted off at an airbase in Florida at 10:05..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published
SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission [Video]

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.