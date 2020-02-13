Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game At Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like