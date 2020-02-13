Global  

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

At Sunday&apos;s NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

2020 NBA All-Star Game: Jennifer Hudson honors Kobe Bryant with emotional rendition of 'For All We Know'

A montage of Kobe Bryant played in the background while Hudson sang
Jennifer Hudson and others to honor Kobe Bryant with performances at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is lending her voice to NBA All-Star Game and will be honoring the late Kobe Bryant...
Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute

Michael B. Jordan has eulogised his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

Team LeBron wins close fought NBA All-Star Game over Team Giannis

Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant MVP award as Team LeBron downs Team Giannis 157-155 in close fought NBA All-Star Game

