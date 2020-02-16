Global  

'It's such a compliment': US air hostess says she is regularly mistaken for Meghan Markle

'It's such a compliment': US air hostess says she is regularly mistaken for Meghan Markle

'It's such a compliment': US air hostess says she is regularly mistaken for Meghan Markle

An American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers and says she gets mistaken for the Duchess of Sussex ten times a day.
'It's such a compliment': US air hostess says she is regularly mistaken for Meghan Markle

An American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers and says she gets mistaken for the Duchess of Sussex ten times a day.

Christine Mathis, 32, is an air hostess for JetBlue airline and has been getting mistaken for Meghan Markle ever since she starred in the TV show "Suits" in 2011.

As Meghan's fame grew and her relationship with Harry appeared in the press regularly, doppelganger Christine from New Jersey was stopped more and more.

This footage was recorded on February 14.



